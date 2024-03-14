Kannada Nameplate Row: Several Shops In Mall Of Asia Shut Down For Violating Mandate; BBMP Takes Action

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Several shops in the Mall of Asia on Thursday (March 14) faced closures as Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) enforced the cancellation of trade licenses for businesses failing to comply with the requirement of displaying Kannada nameplates, in accordance with local regulations. This move came as a big shock to those establishments that had not adhered to the mandate of having at least 60% of their signage in Kannada.

The BBMP had issued notices to entrepreneurs regarding this requirement, warning of potential license cancellations for non-compliance. Today, the authorities followed through on their promise, initiating the cancellation process for those who had not met the specified criteria.

Led by Sunanda, the Senior Health Inspection Officer of Batarayanpur, the enforcement operation targeted businesses found to be neglecting the use of Kannada on their signage. Among the affected shops were well-known brands like Forest Essentials Luxurious Ayurveda Shop, Rado, and Selected Shop, which were forced to close their doors due to the license cancellations.

The enforcement action underscored the BBMP's commitment to upholding Kannada language and culture within the city. Officials emphasized the importance of respecting local language requirements and warned that non-compliance could have serious repercussions for businesses operating in Bengaluru.

