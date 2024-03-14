UN youth delegate claims World Youth Festival is chance to ‘innovate together’

(MENAFN) Richard Mensah, a representative from the United Nations Youth Association in Ghana, emphasized the transformative potential of the ongoing World Youth Festival (WYF 2024) in Russia as a pivotal platform for global youth engagement and collaboration. In an interview with RT, Mensah underscored the festival's role in facilitating cross-cultural connections and enabling participants to address pressing societal issues collaboratively.



Mensah, who is actively involved in volunteer work and community development initiatives in Ghana, emphasized the significance of networking with peers from diverse backgrounds to tackle shared challenges collectively. By harnessing the insights and experiences exchanged at the WYF, he aims to empower the youth in his home country to achieve their aspirations and contribute to sustainable community development.



The WYF 2024, hosted in Sochi, Russia, has convened thousands of young experts from over 180 countries across various fields, including education, science, business, and media. Through workshops, discussions, and networking opportunities, participants are exploring solutions to global issues and fostering lasting connections to drive positive change in their communities.



Moreover, this year's festival introduces a dedicated children's program, 'Together into the Future,' welcoming younger participants aged 14 to 17. This inclusive approach aims to inspire the next generation to actively engage in shaping the world's future and fostering a culture of innovation and collaboration from an early age.

