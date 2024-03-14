Finland contemplates confiscating Russian vehicles

(MENAFN) In a significant move reflecting the ongoing tensions between the European Union and Russia, Finnish customs authorities have issued a stern warning, indicating that cars bearing Russian license plates must exit the country by March 15 or face confiscation.



The directive, which aligns with European Union sanctions imposed on Russia, as well as a policy outlined by Finland's Ministry for Foreign Affairs last September, mandates a transition period of six months for Russian-registered vehicles to depart from the bloc. With the expiration of this grace period looming, Finnish customs emphasized the enforcement of stringent measures to uphold the sanctions.



Effective from March 16 onwards, drivers operating cars with Russian license plates must furnish proof of their entitlement to utilize these vehicles within Finland if intercepted by law enforcement. Failure to provide adequate documentation will result in the seizure and removal of such vehicles from European Union territory, with owners liable to pay customs duties and taxes.



Exceptions to this crackdown are limited, with only vehicles owned by full-time students and individuals working under valid fixed-term employment contracts permitted to temporarily remain in Finland. However, these vehicles must have been legally brought into the country prior to the imposition of the import ban. Additional leniency is extended to vehicles covered under European Union sanctions regulations, such as those owned by European Union citizens residing permanently in Russia.



Complicating matters further, the closure of border crossings between Finland and Russia until April 14, 2024, exacerbates the challenges faced by car owners seeking to comply with the evacuation order. In a notable stance, Finnish authorities absolve themselves of responsibility for guiding vehicle owners on exit procedures, placing the onus squarely on the individuals to navigate the complex logistics.



The implementation of these measures underscores Finland's commitment to upholding European Union sanctions against Russia, even as it confronts logistical hurdles and potential backlash from affected car owners. As tensions persist between the European Union and Russia, Finland's proactive stance on enforcing sanctions highlights the broader geopolitical implications and the delicate balancing act between diplomatic pressures and domestic imperatives.

MENAFN14032024000045015687ID1107976530