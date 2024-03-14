38 Injured In Explosive Fire In Tunis

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TUNIS, March 14 (KUNA) -- A gas leak-caused fire at a petroleum company in Rades in the Tunisian capital of Tunis on Thursday triggered an explosion of multiple gas cylinders and injured 38 people, according to the National Office for Civil Protection of Tunisia (ONPC).

Spokesperson for ONPC Brig. Moaz Tarea said in a press statement that they were able to control the fire, and 19 out of the 38 injuries were transported to hospital with injuries varying of first and second degree severity, including four in critical condition.

He added that the leak took place at a gas packing line which led to the fire, noting that 10 fire trucks and 13 ambulances were sent to the site. (end)

