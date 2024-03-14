Afghanistan confronts severe food crisis amid political, economic challenges

(MENAFN) Afghanistan, like many other nations globally, is currently facing a severe food crisis, influenced by a combination of political, economic, and environmental factors, which are disproportionately affecting large segments of its vulnerable population.



Following years of conflict and instability, women and children are among the most severely impacted by the pervasive food insecurity in a country struggling to rebuild. This situation has been highlighted by the World Food Program (WFP) of the United Nations, indicating the urgent need for assistance to address the pressing humanitarian needs in the region.



“Some of the most affected by the hunger crisis at the moment are women and girls,” Philippe Kropf, the head of communications for the World Food Program (WFP) in Afghanistan, conveyed to a Turkish news agency.



At present, approximately one-third of Afghanistan's population, totaling nearly 16 million individuals, are experiencing food shortages, with every province facing levels of food insecurity classified as crisis or above, as reported by the United Nations agency.



“We have 15.8 million people in acute food insecurity, which includes 3.5 million people facing emergency levels of food insecurity,” Kropf stated.



UN statistics depict a dire situation for women and girls in Afghanistan, with an estimated 1 million pregnant and breastfeeding women suffering from malnutrition in 2023.



Additionally, approximately 2 million girls and boys under the age of 5 are grappling with moderate acute malnutrition, while nearly 860,000 children in the same age group are experiencing severe acute malnutrition.



“Severe acute malnutrition is one of the worst cases, where children do, unfortunately, die regularly,” Kropf declared.

