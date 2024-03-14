C V Raghu To Mentor ORTIS Law

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 14 (IANS) C V Raghu, President and Founding member of the General Counsel's Association of India (GCAI), and former Group General Counsel of Samvardhana Motherson Group, will be“mentoring” ORTIS Law Offices, a law firm having its offices in New Delhi and Ahmedabad.

Raghu is an industry stalwart and torchbearer of the gold standards of legal practice in Corporate India. He brings with him extensive experience of almost four decades of law practice. Previously, Raghu was the Group General Counsel of Motherson group. Though, he has demitted office in order to pursue his profession and other passions in life, he continues to support the Motherson Group as a Group Legal advisor in a non-exclusive, consultative and advisory capacity.

Apart from Motherson Group, Raghu is providing his advisory services to various other companies and serves as Independent Director/Non-Executive Director on Board of various companies. He also has extensive experience of working for various corporate conglomerates, like the Max Group, American Express, Hindustan Unilever, to name a few.

Raghu has to his credit many industry first practices and has been witness to the changing role of legal function in Corporate India. He carries a rich and varied experience of leading the entire gamut of corporate transactions – cross border transactions, private equity, M&A, venture capital funding, corporate governance, employment and industrial laws, etc. To add to his firsts, Raghu has taken new role of being“mentor” to vibrant law firm ORTIS Law Offices.

ORTIS Law Offices, founded by Sandeep Grover and Aditya Nayyar in 2019, has grown organically over past years. With Raghu's mentorship, ORTIS is looking to escalate its growth and reach newer heights in legal service industry.

On this development, Sandeep and Aditya said“We are delighted that Mr. Raghu has kindly accepted our request to mentor the firm to help it achieve newer heights. With Mr. Raghu's vast and diverse experience, we are sure that we will learn immensely and hugely gain from his insights and vision.”

Raghu says“I am very excited to take up this new role to mentor a young vibrant law firm and help them achieve their goals.”