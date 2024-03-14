Cornitos Is Unveiling India's Snacking Innovation At AAHAR 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) March 2024: Cornitos, the made-in-India snack brand, showcased its newly launched Pistachio, Millet Ragi Nachos and unique flavours in dips range along with Nachos Crisps, Taco Shells, Tortilla Wraps, and Tray Packs at Aahar 2024. Transforming the 24 sq. meter booth in Hall no 5 at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, into a snacker's paradise, Cornitos highlighted its versatility in the range of products and unique flavours at an international cuisine and hospitality exhibition held from March 7 to March 11, 2024, in New Delhi.



Manoj Singh, Head of Marketing at Cornitos, said, "We are thrilled with the incredible response received at AAHAR 2024. The event offered us the chance to interact with consumers and food enthusiasts from across the world and take their feedback on the choices and requirements. We were glad to see the overwhelming response for our Taco Shells and the Nachos range. These events encourage us to keep offering our best to our customers and develop strong relations with them.



The Cornitos Nachos Crisps took center stage, offering various flavours to suit every palate. Taco shells, masters of fusion taste, strike a perfect balance of crunch and flavour for everyone. Simultaneously, the Tortilla Wraps offer an innovative twist to snacking, making it a tasteful snack for anyone.



Cornitos offered the best of its products to the consumer at Aahar 2024. All products offered by the brand are cholesterol-free and gluten-free, made keeping in mind the health-conscious consumers.



About Cornitos



Cornitos is the largest brand in the Nachos Crisps category in India. Cornitos Brand Portfolio includes Nachos Crisps, Taco Shells, Chunky Salsa Dips, Roasted Premium Nuts - Cashews & Almonds, Coated Green Peas and Pickles - Jalapeno Peppers & Gherkins. Cornitos has an extensive distribution network across Pan India. Complete Range of Products available in Retail, E-Retail and Modern Trade stores. Institutional sales across through Airlines, Horeca, Multiplexes and Cafes. Cornitos products are exported globally, to the USA, Australia, China, Singapore, UAE and South East Asia. Over the past year, Cornitos has been recognized for its range of flavors in different categories and quality products. In 2020, Cornitos was awarded with The Economic Times Best Brands Award in Snacks Category.



About Greendot Health Foods



Greendot Health Foods Pvt Ltd was the first company to launch Nachos Crisps in Indian snacks. The production facility at Roorkee, Haridwar district, Uttarakhand, is equipped with state-of-the-art processing machinery and is manned by a team committed to quality. GHFL is ISO-22000, HACCP certified company. It also has registrations from FSSAI and US FDA.

