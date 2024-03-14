Kharkiv Reports On Consequences Of Second Hit As Result Of Night Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The second hit in Kharkiv in the morning occurred in a forest belt in the suburbs.
This was reported by Ukrinform citing the Kharkiv mayor's Telegram channel.
"The second hit in the morning occurred in the city's forest belt near non-residential premises. Preliminary - S-300. Fortunately, there were no casualties. Several buildings were slightly damaged," informed Ihor Terekhov.
As reported earlier, in the morning the occupants fired an S-300 missile at the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv.
