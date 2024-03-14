Airasia Malaysia Lands In Perth

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

AirAsia Malaysia (code AK) celebrated the launch of inaugural services from Kuala Lumpur to Western Australia with the aircraft touching down at Perth Airport for the first time last night (March 12) at 7:50pm.



The additional daily services between Malaysia's and Western Australia's capital cities are now underway, marking a new era of expansion as AirAsia Malaysia's first ever route to Australia. Doubling the number of flights on this popular route from seven currently to 14 weekly or twice daily, the new services add over 3,000 additional visitor seats weekly through Perth Airport.

The new daily flights will complement existing daily services on AirAsia X between Kuala Lumpur and Perth which already provide over 5,200 visitor seats weekly through Western Australia's largest gateway airport, on the larger A330 widebody aircraft.



Group CEO of AirAsia Aviation Group, Bo Lingam said:“We're truly excited to launch AirAsia Malaysia's first ever route to Australia commencing with one of our most frequented cities in the country – the beautiful Perth – adding to our daily existing flights on this route operated by our medium-haul affiliate airline AirAsia X (AAX). Thanks to the addition of the new model A321neo aircraft with longer range capabilities spanning over five hours and numerous operational efficiency, we are able to make these new services a reality on a narrowbody aircraft from Kuala Lumpur so that more of our guests can travel to Australia affordably.”

Perth is a fan-favourite destination for many Malaysians, attracting travellers from all over the country and beyond for leisure, tourism, education, as well as for visiting family and friends' due to its close proximity to Southeast Asia. Malaysia is also Western Australia's fourth biggest international visitor market, injecting $99 million into the WA economy in visitor expenditure for the year ending in September 2023. Conversely, Asia is a top destination for Australians' seeking an affordable and culturally diverse experience.

In celebration of its new milestone, AirAsia is offering all-in fares from Kuala Lumpur to Perth from only RM299*, and from Perth to Kuala Lumpur from just AUD166* all-in-one-way. The fare is available for booking starting today until 17 March 2024 for the travel period between now and 30 Nov 2024. Simply click on the 'Flights' icon on the AirAsia MOVE app (formerly known as the airasia Superapp) or website for booking to start planning for your journey.

