Funding Failure Puts US At China's High-Tech Mercy

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Federal spending on fundamental scientific research is pivotal to America's long-term economic competitiveness and growth. But less than two years after agreeing the US needed to invest tens of billions of dollars more in basic research than it had been, Congress is already seriously scaling back its plans.

A package of funding bills recently passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden on March 9, 2024, cuts the current fiscal year budget for the National Science Foundation , America's premier basic science research agency, by over 8% relative to last year. That puts the NSF's current allocation US$6.6 billion below targets Congress set in 2022.

And the president's budget blueprint for the next fiscal year, released on March 11, doesn't look much better. Even assuming his request for the NSF is fully funded, it would still, based on my calculations, leave the agency a total of US$15 billion behind the plan Congress laid out to help the US keep up with countries such as China that are rapidly increasing their science budgets .

I am a sociologist who studies how research universities contribute to the public good . I'm also the executive director of the Institute for Research on Innovation and Science , a national university consortium whose members share data that helps us understand, explain and work to amplify those benefits.

Our data shows how underfunding basic research, especially in high-priority areas, poses a real threat to the United States' role as a leader in critical technology areas, forestalls innovation and makes it harder to recruit the skilled workers that high-tech companies need to succeed.

A promised investment

Less than two years ago, in August 2022, university researchers like me had reason to celebrate.

Congress had just passed the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act . The science part of the law promised one of the biggest federal investments in the National Science Foundation in its 74-year history.