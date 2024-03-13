Eyedias – Connecting Creators With Enterprise Through Co-Creation.

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Doha, Qatar, 13th March 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , As we step into 2024, it's evident that the landscape of social media is rapidly evolving, demanding a fresh approach to community engagement. Gone are the days when basic community management sufficed. Today, it's all about embracing proactive community engagement strategies to connect creators with brands. More and more, social media drives consumer awareness and reach. It's been clear in the past few years that creators have very powerful voices to generate content and ideas for brands. This could be achieved through the term of co-creation, however, co-creation is not about using creators, but rather collaborating with them to actually engage with the community. In addition, co-creation is about adding consumers into the equation as well.







In a world where fake news, polarization, and information overload prevail, the younger generations, including Gen Z and Millennials, are seeking refuge in quieter, safer digital spaces. Closed forums like WhatsApp, private Facebook groups, Reddit, Discord, and Mastodon are becoming the go-to platforms for meaningful interactions. For brands, this paradigm shift necessitates a refined community engagement strategy, the key lies in fostering meaningful value exchanges by focusing on listening, engaging, and rewarding the community members.

From that, we saw the huge potential and possibilities in building Eyedias as a powerful community to incentivize engagement by connecting our creators with businesses paving the way for a new era of digital interaction. Allowing businesses to harness the capabilities of human intelligence by giving them access to a diverse pool of creators. Picture this – real-time customer feedback influencing product development, brand enthusiasts collaborating on new initiatives, and user-generated content taking center stage. This is the power of community-driven co-creation at its finest.

At Eyedias , we bridge the gap between creators and enterprises, fostering collaboration through open-call contests. Our mission is to empower creators to express their talents and ideas in fair contests while offering businesses access to a diverse pool of innovative minds without significant opportunity costs.

Eyedias was founded by two passionate founders who believe that creativity comes from anyone and anywhere! adapting the co-creation concept where age, gender, race, education, and job history no longer matter; the quality of work is all that counts; and every field is open to people of every imaginable background.

“Over the course of my professional career, I have gained experience on the agency side, client side, and as an independent creative. At each stage, I encountered challenges that, in hindsight, served as the catalyst for my subconscious inspiration to establish Eyedias .

In 2011, while studying at university, I embarked on a full-time career as a graphic designer. As time passed, I discovered my passion for crafting persuasive ads, yet I lacked direction on how to channel this enthusiasm and utilize my skills effectively. Like many, I turned to the internet for guidance and learned about a structured approach to creating such ads. I began honing my abilities and acquiring knowledge and resources, with the goal of entering the realm of marketing and advertising. However, I eventually found myself at a crossroads, wondering, What's next? Where can I find projects to work on?' The conventional answer to this question was to join an advertising agency as a creative copywriter.

To achieve that, I needed a portfolio of sample work, which in turn required real advertising briefs. This cycle seemed never-ending. Once more, I turned to the internet in search of projects or actual client briefs. It was during this search that I came across a French crowdsourcing company. They offered briefs in the form of contests, where creators from all over the world could participate. The goal was to submit ideas that aligned with the given brief and potentially earn a cash prize as a reward.

It was like finding a treasure! I actively participated in numerous global pitches, working on crafting innovative solutions and communication strategies for renowned brands such as P&G, Sensodyne, Spotify, Enfagrow, Schweppes, WHO, GSK, and more. Some of my work garnered attention and was recognized for its creativity, originality, and the compelling storytelling it conveyed.

Throughout this period, I had the privilege of serving as a creative manager in an advertising school, this role provided me with the opportunity to connect with and collaborate alongside numerous dedicated creatives spanning various age groups. Interacting with these creatives gave me valuable insights into their needs, challenges, motivation, and the core values that fuelled their pursuit of innovative ideas.

I came to realise that the challenges I faced were not unique to me; they were shared by countless other creatives. Thousands of talented and passionate creatives are eager to gain recognition. These individuals possess exceptional ideas and a strong desire to produce meaningful work for brands and organizations that align with their values. When presented with the right opportunities, they are capable of unleashing their full potential. Their desire is to have their voices heard and work seen for the value they can bring.

And as I always follow the strategy of thinking people first, I found that it's the time to unlock the power of crowd intelligence through Eyedias . ” – Said Ahmed Abd El-Moneim, Founder / CEO.