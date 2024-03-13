Dal Sewage, Illegal Constructions: HC Seeks Govt Suggestions Within 2 Weeks

“As we have identified three issues to be given priority in consideration of the matters in this PIL, we would expect the respondent authorities to give their views, suggestions with the relevant documentation concerning these issues within a period of two weeks,” said a division bench of Chief Justice N. Kotiswar Singh and Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal while hearing a Public Interest Litigation filed in 2002 by then law student seeking directions to safe the water body.



By virtue of order on 24 September 2021, the Court had identified certain specific issues which it said require attention, namely:

cleanliness of Dal Lake; flow of sewage and liquid waste into it;

solid waste management in and around the lake; the responsibility of the tourism department regarding the development of tourist and recreational sports, maintenance and creation of public facilities;

management of problems concerning houseboats; stoppage and removal of unauthorized construction and all encroachments in and around the lake area and responsibilities of the Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) as also that of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC).

“While acknowledging the significance of all the identified issues, this Court deems it more appropriate to prioritize the following aspects: i. Flow of sewage/liquid waste in the Dal, ii. Solid Waste Management in and around Dal Lake iii. Stoppage and removal of unauthorized construction and all encroachments in and around the lake area and responsibilities of the Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) as also that of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC),” the court had said on previous date of hearing, and accordingly, asked the concerned authorities to provide their perspectives on how to address these issues, to facilitate the Court in passing appropriate orders.

