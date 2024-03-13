Carpet Museum Celebrates Moldovan Spring Festival

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova Read more
The Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum has celebrated the ancient
traditional Romanian and Moldovan spring festival of Martisor.
Many public and cultural figures attended the event organised by
the Carpet Museum in partnership with the Moldovan and Romanian
embassies, Azernews reports.
Acting Director of the National Carpet Museum Mira
Mammadkhanova, the Moldovan Ambassador to Azerbaijan Alexandr
Esaulenco, and the Romanian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Vasile Soare
welcomed the guests of the festival.
A spokesperson of the Romanian Embassy, UNESCO expert Nicoletta
Zagura, spoke in detail about the traditions of this holiday and
its similarity with Novruz.
The event was followed by a Moldovan national dance, master
classes on making souvenir rugs, Butali, and boutonnieres in the
form of flowers made of red and white threads, as well as a museum
tour. The event aroused great interest among the museum
visitors.
Founded in 1967, the National Carpet Museum holds more than
14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets.
Initiated by eminent carpet artist Latif Karimov, the museum is
beautiful inside and out.
The museum's new building is designed in the form of a rolled
carpet. Now, the museum hosts multiple events, including
international symposiums, conferences, and various exhibitions.
In 2019, the museum received national status for its significant
contribution to popularising and promoting Azerbaijani carpet
weaving art.
In 2020, the Carpet Museum enriched its collection with a
beautiful pile of carpets purchased by the Culture Ministry at the
Sartirana Textile Show in Italy.
The 19th-century Guba carpet "Ugakh" was donated to the Carpet
Museum, while the Garabagh carpet "Chelebi" enriched the collection
of the museum's Shusha branch.
Moreover, the Carpet Museum won the Travellers' Choice Awards
for the fourth time in a row last year.
The award proves once again that the professional activity of
the National Carpet Museum is highly appreciated by visitors from
all over the world.
MENAFN13032024000195011045ID1107974069
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.