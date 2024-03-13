West's Blinding Of Yerevan Deepens Rifts With Moscow

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatime Letifova Read more
As tensions between Armenia and Russia rise, new members are
added to Yerevan's list of Western patrons. But to call it a true
supporter or patron seems somewhat unrealistic. Armenia's behavior
seems somewhat skeptical towards the Kremlin, as the issue is that
Yerevan should be torn from the CSTO and completely riveted to the
Western league.
For example, in today's hour-long briefing, Russian MFA
spokeswoman Maria Zakharova made an interesting argument about
Armenia's desire to leave the CSTO and the border issue, inspired
by the West.
The Russian diplomat said that while the Armenian leadership
took a harsh stance against Russia, in reality it did so
unwillingly. In other words, Armenia actually believes that its
borders are safer if they remain under the control of Russian
troops.
However, this is not the case for Nikol Pashinyan, given the
increasing influence of the West over Yerevan today.
Armenia's plan to leave the Collective Security Treaty
Organisation (CSTO) and the Eurasian Economic Union and then to
join the European Union prompts it to seek new allies.
It seems that since France, Armenia's biggest patron, is
involved in fetching military assistant to Ukraine, Armenia decided
to fill the gap turning to Britain. The British Deputy Defence
Minister's declaration that they are ready to protect Yerevan from
the Kremlin's "retaliatory response" was seen as a new shelter for
this country.
However, we must not forget that the West's current aim is
neither to protect Armenia from Russia nor to stand by Armenia even
if official Paris' dream waging another war in the Caucasus comes
true. It is clear that the war between Ukraine and Russia for a
long time was actually between the West and Russia. The main
purpose of British support for Yerevan is not to express an
aggression towards Azerbaijan like France but obviously to weaken
Russia.
Because there have been strong relations between Britain and
Azerbaijan since very long time. There is no doubt that the British
government would not want to lose a strategic partner like
Azerbaijan.
For example, in 2003-2019, Great Britain invested about 20
billion dollars in the economy of Azerbaijan.
According to the information of the State Statistics Committee on
foreign investments in 2020, Great Britain ranked first among the
ten countries that invested the most in Azerbaijan. More than a
third of all foreign investments fell to Great Britain.
In 2021, the exports volume from Azerbaijan to Great Britain was
397 million dollars, and the imports was 271 million dollars.
In the same year, Great Britain was the 14th largest exporting
country of Azerbaijan and the 9th largest importing one. The total
volume of trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Britain was 667
million 870 thousand dollars, and Great Britain ranked 11th among
the main trading partners of Azerbaijan.
Even after the 44-day Second Garabagh War, the British
government supported Azerbaijan. Since 2020, Great Britain has
provided approximately 1.5 million pounds sterling (1,920,022.5
dollars) to combat landmines in Azerbaijan, and in August last
year, it allocated an additional 500,000 pounds (640,007.5
dollars).
The British government's support was not in only financial
field. Last year, the House of Lords of the Great Britain
Parliament discussed and showed a fair approach to thousands of
Azerbaijani refugees who lost their home and lands after the First
Garabagh war, lived in difficult conditions and wanted to return to
their homes.
So many examples like this are worth expressing Britain's special
support for Azerbaijan.
The fact that Armenia asked for help and then received a scrap
of support is not due to the West's special interest in this
country, but because it is a tool to create an obstacle for Russia
in the region. But Armenia which is undoubtedly ruled by its
Western partners, likes to hide the evidence and facts and
exaggerate its tiny achievement.
Russia anticipates the upcoming danger from the Western
coalition and says that unpleasant predictions for Yerevan are
coming in the near future.
“However, continuing Yerevan's current course could ultimately
cause irreparable damage to our allied relations, create serious
risks for the sovereignty of the republic, completely destroy the
existing effective mechanisms for ensuring the country's security,
and affect the prospects for its progressive socio-economic
development,” says Zakharova in her speech at the briefing.
This stubborn and narrow-minded political course of Yerevan is a
threat not only to Russia, but also to the South Caucasus region.
If Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan does not make a reasonable
decision soon, it is likely that this issue will deepen and become
the main issue on the agenda for the regional states.
