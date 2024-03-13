Seoul Boasts Ability To Eliminate Pyongyang Leadership In Event Of War

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, March 13 (KUNA) -- South Korean Defense Minister Shin Won-sik called on special operations troops Wednesday to equip themselves with capabilities to "swiftly eliminate" the North Korean leadership if it starts a war against the South, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Shin made the call at the Army Special Warfare Command in Icheon, 56 km southeast of Seoul, as South Korea has been conducting the Freedom Shield joint military exercise with the US since last week to boost deterrence against the North's threats.

"If Kim Jong-un starts a war, as a key unit of Korea Massive Punishment and Retaliation (KMPR), you must become the world's strongest special operations unit to swiftly eliminate the enemy leadership," Shin said, according to his office.

KMPR refers to an operational plan to incapacitate the North's leadership in a major conflict.

It is a pillar of the military's "three-axis" deterrence system against North Korea, which also includes the Kill Chain pre-emptive strike platform and the Korea Air and Missile Defense system.

South Korean and US special operations troops have been staging combined strike drills to hone combat capabilities since last Friday in connection with Freedom Shield, according to the ministry.

The special operations exercise is aimed at strengthening operational capabilities in infiltrating key enemy command facilities and paralyzing their operations. (end)

