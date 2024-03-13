Anup Jalota, Urfi Javed Enjoy 'Animal' Spoof In 'Madness Machayenge...'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 13 (IANS) Acclaimed singer Anup Jalota and internet sensation-cum-fashion influencer Urfi Javed have appeared on the new episode of the comedy show 'Madness Machayenge-India Ko Hasayenge'.

Comedians Kettan Singh, Kushal Badrike, and Gaurav Dubey presented an 'Animal' spoof, and enacted the characters and dialogues of the film most hilariously, as they hit the right spots with their comic timing.

Talking about the act, Kettan said: "While we had a lot of fun portraying the characters, maintaining the essence of the film while infusing humour was quite demanding. Also, performing in front of Urfi and Anup Jalota was a delightful experience, as they thoroughly enjoyed it."

Kushal added: "As an artiste, the greatest validation for us comes from our audience and we hope with this show, the viewers can connect with us and enjoy our diverse acts."

'Madness Machayenge' airs on Sony.