(MENAFN) In an exclusive interview on the sidelines of the Second Congress of the International Russophile Movement and the Forum on Multipolarity, Abdi Nur Siad, the Secretary-General of the Somali Intellectuals Forum and a former military officer, expressed a compelling perspective on the role of multipolarity as a means to break free from the neocolonial system.



Siad argued that the West's actions have propelled the world towards "anarchy and war," citing destructive interventions in countries such as Syria, Somalia, and Yemen. He emphasized the urgent need to counter colonization and enslavement, proposing multipolarity as a pathway to global peace and unity.



Siad's insights align with a broader sentiment shared by Dr. Abdiwahab Sheukh Abdisamad, the CEO of the Afro-Asia Institute for Strategic Studies. Abdisamad highlighted the potential for African nations to defend themselves against neocolonialism by joining the BRICS bloc.



Viewing neocolonialism as the "last kick of the dying horse," he sees BRICS as a collective platform that could empower African countries to resist new forms of colonization.



The interviews took place amidst the gathering of representatives from 130 countries at the Moscow-hosted forum, organized with the support of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Administration of the President of Russia. The two-day event, commenced on Monday, serves as a platform for discussions on multipolarity and its role in reshaping global dynamics.



As African experts advocate for multipolarity as a liberating force against neocolonial influences, their perspectives contribute to a broader dialogue on fostering global cooperation, unity, and resilience against oppressive systems. The insights shared at the forum underscore the importance of diverse alliances and collaborative efforts in steering the world towards a more balanced and equitable future.

