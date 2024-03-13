Common belief amongst Indians that every single one of them is capable of making change

(MENAFN) In a candid conversation on RT's latest show 'Let's Talk Bharat,' Bollywood mogul Ronnie Screwvala expressed optimism about the transformative shift taking place in rural India, where the divide between urban and rural areas is narrowing. During the first episode, Screwvala, known for producing some of the Indian film industry's biggest blockbusters, highlighted the renewed sense of optimism among people in remote areas, emphasizing that every Indian believes they can make a difference.



Screwvala, who is actively involved in improving living conditions in rural India through the Swades Foundation NGO, lauded the country's unique characteristic where 90 percent of the population believes their future will be better than their past. He spoke with enthusiasm about the current state of India, stating, "If in a country, anyone and everyone feels [they] can make a difference, we are in the right place."



While expressing excitement about India's present state, Screwvala emphasized the importance of execution over mere ideation. He acknowledged the significance of the current government's commitment to execution and accountability, noting that the government's approach aligns with the need for effective implementation of initiatives and policies.



Discussing recent developments, Screwvala highlighted the impressive channelization and accountability of India's raw energy, emphasizing that the country's perception management has been particularly strong under the present government. He recognized the importance of positioning and perception in the media industry, acknowledging the government's successful efforts in shaping a positive narrative about India's progress.



As the conversation delved into the dynamics of media, execution, and grassroots impact, Screwvala and host Anupam Kher explored the multifaceted aspects of India's evolving landscape. The Bollywood mogul's insights shed light on the intersection of entertainment, social impact, and the transformative journey unfolding in rural India, reflecting the nation's collective belief in a brighter future and the power of individual contributions.

