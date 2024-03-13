Matcha Tea Market Size | Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Matcha tea is a green tea made by harvesting and grinding young tea leaves into a beautiful green powder. There are powdered and liquid formulations available on the market. It has a flavor that is light and delicate. Similar to green tea, matcha is derived from the Camellia sinensis plant. However, it is grown differently and has a unique nutrient composition. Matcha contains the elements in the entire tea leaf, resulting in a greater concentration of caffeine and antioxidants than conventional green tea. Catechins, unique to matcha tea, are a powerful class of antioxidants not found in any other food. Catechins help lower high blood pressure, which, among other consequences, can raise the risk of heart disease, heart attack, and stroke.

In addition, these matcha teas are readily available through several distribution channels, such as online stores, supermarkets/hypermarkets, and speciality stores. Due to the growth of online retailers, global matcha tea market sales are expected to increase throughout the forecast period. The global increase in the number of health-conscious consumers promotes market expansion. In addition, creating new products by producers contributes to the expansion of the matcha tea industry. However, the high cost of matcha tea is predicted to impede the rise of the global matcha market. Nonetheless, throughout the projected year, a rise in consumer awareness of organic products and the expansion of online retail platforms are anticipated to create substantial potential.

Market Dynamics

Growing Health-Conscious Population and Product Innovation to Drive the Global Matcha Tea Market

Several governments have recognized lifestyle-related diseases as a significant concern in recent years, resulting in increased consumer health consciousness. Additionally, an increase in consumer knowledge of the health benefits of matcha tea boosts its global demand. Matcha tea stimulates metabolism, detoxifies the body, increases vitamin C, magnesium, and zinc levels, and lowers cholesterol and blood sugar levels. In addition, the increase in the older population, the increase in life expectancy, and the worrying increase in the incidence of chronic diseases have affected consumers' food patterns. Today's consumers seek beverages that give them essential nutrients and enhance their physical and mental wellness. Together, these factors raise the demand for matcha tea and contribute to the rise of the global matcha tea market.

In addition, as a growth driver, match tea industry participants are introducing new matcha-based products to the market and emphasizing the ongoing innovation of their products. Ikeda Tea World, a matcha tea manufacturer, has produced various flavoured, ready-to-drink matcha teas that are popular on the market and have garnered consumers' attention. Thus, such developments are predicted to stimulate the growth of the global matcha tea market.

Growth in Demand from Cosmetic, Culinary, and Food Industry Will Create Opportunities for the Global Matcha Tea Market

During the projected period, the increase in demand for matcha tea from the cosmetics and food industries is expected to create substantial market prospects. This is because matcha tea possesses anti-inflammatory and anti-aging properties. Thus, cosmetic manufacturers increasingly incorporate matcha powder into face masks, creams, and toners. In addition, companies in the food industry are creating novel matcha-infused foods such as matcha-flavored wafer sticks, matcha fresh chocolate ice cream, and matcha salted caramel jam. Therefore, it is anticipated that the cosmetic, culinary, and food industries would be able to capitalize on a variety of matcha's benefits.



Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific will grow with a CAGR of 7.1% and command the largest share of USD 2,755 million. This is due to the rising use of health beverages in China, Japan, Vietnam, and Indonesia, such as matcha tea. China consumed approximately 33% of the world's matcha tea in 2019 and is projected to witness a growth in demand for matcha tea during the forecast period. Additionally, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to enjoy significant expansion due to increasing the number of working individuals willing to spend money on ready-to-eat foods and healthy beverages. Consequently, this is anticipated to create massive growth potential for the market for matcha tea. In addition, increased urbanization and a rise in disposable income boost sales of slimming tea and wellness beverages such as matcha tea, which is expected to present a massive opportunity for the global matcha tea market throughout the forecast.

North America is likely to hold a market share of USD 1,496 million with a CAGR of 7.8%. The rise of the matcha tea market in terms of revenue is predicted to be driven by an increase in health-conscious customers in North America, notably the United States. In addition, a rise in consumer desire for organic matcha tea is predicted to create substantial growth opportunities for the matcha tea market throughout the forecast period. The hectic lifestyles of the region's consumers have prompted a preference for convenience and ready-to-eat products, such as matcha tea, that can be consumed immediately after purchase. This fact significantly helps expand the global matcha tea market in revenue.



Key Highlights



The global matcha tea market had a share of USD 2,966 million, which is envisioned to advance at a CAGR of 7.1% and reach USD 5,135 million during the forecast period.

Based on product type, the regular matcha tea segment is estimated to advance with a CAGR of 6.9% and reach USD 2,908 million by 2030.

Based on form, the powder matcha tea segment is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7% and reach USD 2,940 million during the forecast period.

Based on nature, conventional matcha tea is expected to hold a share of USD 4,518 million with a CAGR of 7.1% by 2030.

Based on the segment of distribution channel, supermarkets/hypermarkets are expected to hold a share of USD 1,735 million with a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

Based on regional analysis, Asia-Pacific is expected to hold a large share of USD 2,755 million with a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.





Competitive Players in the Market



Aoi Tea Company

Encha Life Llc

Grace & Green

Green Foods Corporation

Ikeda Tea World

Ito En, Ltd.

MarukyuKoyamaen Co., Ltd.

Tata Consumer Products Limited

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

Unilever Plc.



Market News



In 2022, MarukyuKoyamaen Co., Ltd. changed their matcha 100g tea bag to a zipper bag.

In 2022, MarukyuKoyamaen Co., Ltd. introduced new matcha, "Hatsuenishi" and "Hatsukarori."

In 2022, MarukyuKoyamaen Co., Ltd. released "Uji Shincha," a new, excellent, and unique tea.



Global Matcha Tea Market: Segmentation

By product type



Regular

Flavoured



By form



Powder

Liquid



By nature



Conventional

Organic



By distribution channel



Supermarket/Hypermarket

Speciality Stores

Foodservice

Online Store

Others



By region



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA







MENAFN13032024004597010339ID1107971440