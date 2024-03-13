Trump defends tariff proposal amid Biden's challenge to elections of 2024

(MENAFN) In response to criticisms surrounding his proposal to implement a 10 percent tariff on imports, former US President Donald Trump has stood firm, suggesting that tax cuts could mitigate the impact on American families. Addressing concerns about the potential negative consequences of such tariffs, Trump, who is expected to face off against incumbent President Joe Biden in the upcoming November elections, hinted at the possibility of tax reductions to offset any financial burdens.



The proposed tariffs have sparked widespread apprehension, particularly regarding their potential to disrupt global trade and raise costs for American households. Despite these concerns, Trump reiterated his staunch support for tariffs during an interview with CNBC. His defense of tariffs comes in the wake of both him and Biden securing significant victories on Super Tuesday, consolidating their positions as the frontrunners for the 2024 elections.



Trump's remarks also included criticism aimed at Beijing and the European Union, accusing the latter of exploiting the United States to a similar degree as China, albeit with a more amicable demeanor. Throughout his presidency, Trump implemented hefty tariffs on various goods, including imported steel and aluminum, with the primary target being Chinese products. However, these measures also encompassed exports from the European Union, eliciting retaliatory responses from US allies.

