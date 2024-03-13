               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Sudanese Army Says It Took Control Of Radio And Television Headquarters


3/13/2024 5:06:08 AM

Khartoum: The Sudanese Armed Forces announced that they have regained control of the country's national radio and television headquarters on Tuesday.

The Armed Forces have succeeded in regaining the control over the national radio and television headquarters in collaboration with other regular forces, with the Sudanese people standing with them side by side, according to the Sudanese Army statement quoted by Sudan News Agency (SUNA).

Fighting has been raging in various regions across Sudan between the Army forces and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since April 15, resulting in killing of thousands of civilians, devastating the infrastructure and displacing millions of people.

