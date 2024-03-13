Kia EV9 Named Supreme Winner Of The 2024 Women's Worldwide Car Of The Year

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)





Kia EV9 voted 'World's Best Car for 2024' in the WWCOTY awards after rigorous evaluations by 75 women motoring journalists from 52 countries



Judges laud the EV9's innovative design, advanced technology, and versatilit Following the footsteps of the Kia Niro, the EV9's achievement adds to Kia's growing list of accolades

(Dubai, United Arab Emirates) March 12, 2024 – The Kia EV9 has been named the 'World's Best Car for 2024' by an esteemed panel of judges at the Women's Worldwide Car of the Year (WWCOTY). Fittingly, this recognition coincides with the celebration of International Women's Day.

Following in-depth evaluations by 75 women motoring journalists from 52 countries across five continents, the Kia EV9 emerged triumphant from a field of 63 contenders. The EV9's latest critical accolade underscores the all-electric SUV's unparalleled versatility and exceptional ability to meet the diverse needs of consumers globally.

With a seven-seat capacity and innovative design, the Kia EV9 sets new standards in the electric SUV segment, showcasing advanced technology and exceptional performance. Noteworthy features include bidirectional charging and ultra-fast charging capabilities, which set benchmarks for convenience and efficiency.

The judges praised the EV9 as a groundbreaking addition to the electric vehicle market, citing its affordability, user-friendliness, and widespread appeal. Kia's innovation in crafting a large SUV with outstanding aerodynamics and advanced technology, as well the SUV's family-friendly interior and familiar driving experience, was commended. The versatility and performance of Kia's flagship model, especially in challenging winter conditions, were highlighted, alongside its spacious interior and robust performance. In addition, Kia was lauded for delivering a future-proof, multi-purpose electric vehicle with exceptional energy efficiency.

This year's recognition for the EV9 follows the triumph of the Kia Niro last year, which was named the 'World's Best Car for 2023' in the 2023 WWCOTY awards.

The Kia EV9 continues its impressive streak of award wins, which include being named a 'Top Three in the World' finalist contender for the 2024 World Car Awards. The SUV also clinched the 'Family Cars' category at the Golden Steering Wheel 2023 and was named German Luxury Car of the Year 2024, showcasing the model's wide spectrum of capabilities.

For more information about the Women's World Car of the Year, please visit the official website: