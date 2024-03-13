Mohap Hosts Workshop On Donation And Transplantation Of Human Organs And Tissues

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has organized a comprehensive workshop aimed at updating and informing healthcare professionals and stakeholders about the latest developments in the legislation concerning human organ and tissue donation and transplantation. The workshop provided a platform for addressing queries, sharing insights, and discussing the implementation of current standards to align with international best practices. Furthermore, the workshop highlighted the critical role of organ and tissue donation in enhancing patient healthcare outcomes and offering new hope for improved quality of life. It shed light on the importance of the synergy between federal and local initiatives and the health and academic sectors, aiming to position the UAE as a leader in this vital healthcare domain. The event was attended by HE Dr Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector; Dr Lubna Al Shaali, Director of Public Health Policy Department at MoHAP; and Dr Ali Abdulkarim Al Obaidli, Chairman of the National Committee for Organ Transplantation, as well as representatives of various health authorities and key stakeholders. The gathering reflects MoHAP's commitment to enhancing transparency and competence while underscoring its regulatory function in streamlining organ donation processes to uphold the utmost ethical and medical norms.In his opening remarks, Al Rand emphasized that the workshop is of great importance as it provides an opportunity to clarify the goals and methodologies governing the regulation of human organs and tissues' removal, transfer, transplantation, and donation. He added that the event aimed to bolster the health system's capabilities and efficiency within the country by focusing on several key areas. These include fostering a culture supportive of organ and tissue donation, enhancing public awareness, and upholding the right to donate. The workshop also aimed to ensure equitable organ distribution without discrimination, safeguard the rights of donors and recipients, and guarantee their access to proper healthcare. Additionally, it focused on implementing innovative practices in the realms of organ removal and transplantation and fostering international collaborations to advance this vital healthcare sector, Al Rand stated. For her part, Dr Lubna Al Shaali said that the newly established regulatory framework is set to have multifaceted positive impacts, improving the standard and calibre of services offered. It is set to benefit health authorities by streamlining the organization and oversight of service provision, as well as health facilities that deliver direct patient care in the field of human organ and tissue transplantation. “The framework promises substantial advantages for patients requiring organ transplants, addressing their health necessities effectively. It also extends its benefits to the wider community, particularly the families of patients, ensuring they are part of a system that supports their health and well-being comprehensively,” Al Shaali noted.Meanwhile, Dr Ali Abdulkarim Al Obaidli stressed that the workshop has been a step in the right direction towards deepening the understanding of the new regulatory framework, aimed at enriching patients' lives, and promoting the standard of health services across the country.He reiterated that the UAE health authorities are committed to strengthening the values and culture of organ donation within the community as part of their ongoing efforts to develop sustainable solutions for patients, particularly those suffering from organ failure, recognizing that organ transplantation is instrumental in facilitating recovery and significantly enhancing the quality and longevity of life. It's noteworthy that the National Programme for Organ and Tissue Donation and Transplantation,“Hayat”,' seeks to galvanise efforts to bestow the gift of life, foster community engagement in organ donation, and inspire individuals to embrace healthy lifestyles that prevent organ failure.