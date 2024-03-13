WATCH: Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Opens Up About Ex-Husband Dhanush For First Time Since Their Split, Praises Him

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a recent interview, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, director and former spouse of actor Dhanush, opened up about Dhanush's role in shaping the musical career of Anirudh Ravichander, her cousin and a musician in the Indian film industry. Having recently released her film 'Lal Salaam', Aishwaryaa's conversation touched upon her marriage to Dhanush, nearly two decades before they announced separation in January 2022.



Despite the passage of over two years since their split, Aishwaryaa chose this interview to speak publicly about Dhanush for the first time since their separation.



Aishwarya Rajinikanth's recent interview



During the interview, Aishwaryaa was prompted to discuss Anirudh Ravichander's debut in the music industry, which occurred with the film '3', a project directed by Aishwaryaa herself. Starring Dhanush and Shruti Haasan, the film featured the track Why This Kolaveri Di, composed by Anirudh Ravichander. While acknowledging her role as the director of the film, Aishwaryaa attributed Anirudh's entry into the music world to Dhanush's encouragement and support.

Aishwaryaa expressed her happiness at Anirudh's success, clarifying that her familial connection with him did not influence his entry into the industry. Instead, she emphasized that it was Dhanush who recognized Anirudh's musical talents and urged him to compose for '3'. Aishwaryaa went on to reveal that Anirudh's parents initially intended for him to pursue higher studies in Singapore, but it was Dhanush who persuaded them to nurture Anirudh's musical aspirations.

Furthermore, Aishwaryaa highlighted Dhanush's continued collaboration with Anirudh over the years, including projects like 'Maari', 'Thanga Magan', and 'Velaiyilla Pattathari'. She credited Dhanush for Anirudh's initial entry into the industry while also acknowledging Anirudh's hard work and dedication in achieving his current stature as one of the most sought-after music directors in the industry.