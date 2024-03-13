Two Killed, Five Injured In Missile Attack On Myrnohrad

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces launched a missile strike on Myrnohrad, Donetsk region, late on March 12, killing two people and wounding five others.

Vadym Filashkin, head of the region's military administration, announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Two people were killed and five injured as a result of the overnight shelling of Myrnohrad. In addition, rescue workers managed to recover a 13-year-old girl from under the rubble - she was not physically injured," Filashkin said.

According to Filashkin, on Tuesday, March 12, at around 23:00, the Russians fired a Grom-E1 guided missile into the city, hitting a five-story building. Four houses were damaged.

The injured are receiving medical assistance. One person is in a serious condition, and three more are in a moderate condition.

The search operation has been completed.

On March 10, at around 03:00, Russian troops fired missiles at Myrnohrad, injuring 12 people, including a teenager.

Photo credit: Dmytro Filashkin / Facebook