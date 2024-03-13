Two Killed, Five Injured In Missile Attack On Myrnohrad

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces launched a missile strike on Myrnohrad, Donetsk region, late on March 12, killing two people and wounding five others.
Vadym Filashkin, head of the region's military administration, announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"Two people were killed and five injured as a result of the overnight shelling of Myrnohrad. In addition, rescue workers managed to recover a 13-year-old girl from under the rubble - she was not physically injured," Filashkin said.
According to Filashkin, on Tuesday, March 12, at around 23:00, the Russians fired a Grom-E1 guided missile into the city, hitting a five-story building. Four houses were damaged.
The injured are receiving medical assistance. One person is in a serious condition, and three more are in a moderate condition.
The search operation has been completed.
On March 10, at around 03:00, Russian troops fired missiles at Myrnohrad, injuring 12 people, including a teenager.
Photo credit: Dmytro Filashkin / Facebook
MENAFN13032024000193011044ID1107970131
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.