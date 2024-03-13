Madeira To Host World Golf Awards 2024

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

The beautiful islands of Madeira will play host to the 11th annual World Golf Awards 21-22 November 2024. Leading names from the golfing world will join VIPs and figureheads from the golf tourism industry for what will mark the first World Golf Awards to take place in Madeira.

The prize-giving evening at Savoy Palace from Savoy Signature, Funchal will form the climax of an exclusive golfing itinerary, which will include golf at the two world-class courses of Santo da Serra and Palheiro.

The ceremony will bring together golf tourism leaders from nations across Africa, Asia, Europe, Middle East, Latin America, North America and Oceania.

Chris Frost, Managing Director, World Golf Awards, said:“It is an honour for us to host World Golf Awards in Madeira for the first time. This Atlantic jewel is an island blessed with a sublime tropical climate, a fascinating culture, delicious gourmet food and incredible flower and fauna – making it the perfect destination for golf. I greatly look forward to joining the finest organisations in golf tourism this November.”

Madeira, otherwise known as 'the islands of eternal spring', is just a short flight from most European cities. On the same latitude as Morocco, the Atlantic archipelago has a sub-tropical climate and unique eco-system, making it the perfect destination for golf.

Eduardo Jesus, Regional Secretary of Tourism and Culture and President of the Madeira Promotion Bureau, said:“It is with great pleasure that Madeira will be hosting this event, giving us the opportunity to assert ourselves as a golf destination, aligning with the work carried out by the Madeira Promotion Bureau, which structured the golf product and began promoting it as never before in the archipelago.”

A short, scenic walk from the heart of Funchal's charming Old Town, the Savoy Palace is an exquisite modern take on island hospitality. The bold, curved structure is home to chic guestrooms crafted with high-end materials and featuring balconies from which to soak up the ocean views.

The Robert Trent Jones Senior's spectacular 27-hole Santo da Serra is one of the most beautiful natural landscapes you could imagine. The premier golf and country club is the ideal spot to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

The 18-hole Palheiro is one of Europe's most beautiful golf courses. The par 72 championship course meanders through a pristine environment of maritime pine and botanical woodland embroidered with lush, sub-tropical vegetation. At nearly 500m above sea level, the location is blessed with dramatic views of Madeira's mountainous skyline and the vast Atlantic Ocean.

World Golf Awards is the sister organization of World Travel Awards, currently celebrating its 31st anniversary.

For more information about World Golf Awards visit worldgolfawards

