Sama’S Approach To Dispute Resolution Strikes A Chord On 'Shark Tank 3'

An online dispute resolution platform 'Sama' has cracked a deal of Rs one crore with three sharks in the new episode of 'Shark Tank India' season 3.

Founded by Pranjhal Sinha, Akshetha Maithri Ashok and Vikram Kumar, 'Sama', a Bangalore-based company is revolutionising the way disputes are resolved, enabling government bodies, companies, and individuals to settle their legal matters online, in less than three months.

The platform offers services like online mediation, online arbitration, and online Lok Adalat, providing a convenient and cost-effective alternative to traditional legal processes.

The aim is to assist clients with an unbiased and confidential assessment of their case, guiding them to evaluate their settlement options.

With a network of skilled professionals and sophisticated technology, Sama ensures bringing closure to both parties involved.

One can get a 60-minute consultation on Sama from a highly qualified subject matter expert for Rs 2,500.

Despite initial struggles, including no cases for two years and heavy dependency on top clients, the company has persevered, resolving over 35 lakh disputes and earning recognition.

The pitchers' asked for Rs 1 crore for one per cent equity, which captured the attention of Sharks, with all of them expressing interest and making offers.

Ultimately, the co-founders struck a stellar deal of Rs 1 crore for 1.5 per cent equity with Ritesh Agarwal, Namita Thapar, and Aman Gupta.

Talking about her experience, Akshetha said: "Sama, having a chance to explain how we are reimagining the Indian Justice System through Online Dispute Resolution, has been an amazing opportunity.”

“The platform that Shark Tank India provides is just such an incredible boost for the Indian entrepreneurial space, not just for the entrepreneurs but for the consumers as well. To be able to receive valuable business feedback and validation from the sharks really injects more zeal in us,” she added.

