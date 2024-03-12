Asharq News Unveils A Groundbreaking Advancement Integrating AI Anchors Into Its On-Air Programming

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Asharq News, the multi-platform Arabic news service provider, unveiled a revolutionary solution, integrating AI anchors speaking in multiple languages on air.

During the evening show 'Colours of the East', Asharq News introduced its inaugural AI generated look-alike of the programme anchor, 'Hadil Eleyan,' who presented the technology segment fluently in multiple languages, including Russian, Spanish and Mandarin, leaving audiences fascinated. Eleyan herself astutely observed her AI copy, admiring its precision and qualities, whereas the segment on social media reached over million views.

Nabeel Alkhatib, General Manager of Asharq News, emphasised the strategic significance of integrating AI into the newsrooms. Alkhatib highlighted that AI Anchors serve more than just novelties; they are instrumental in enhancing efficiency and creativity within the editorial processes.

Steven Cheak, Director of Creative Services at Asharq News, commented:“AI is meant to augment human productivity rather than replace it, the symbiotic relationship between artificial intelligence and human ingenuity is a cornerstone of Asharq News' commitment to Innovation.”

Asharq News remains steadfast in its core priority of delivering a seamless and impactful experience for Arabic-speaking audiences. Leveraging cutting-edge technology and digital transformation initiatives, the network boasts a unique digital infrastructure in the region. This infrastructure encompasses state-of-the-art studio equipment, advanced broadcast technology, robust asset management systems, and high-speed internet connectivity.

Furthermore, Asharq News is equipped with the latest graphics, augmented reality, and virtual reality systems, enhancing visual storytelling capabilities. The motion-tracking system employed by the network ensures fluidity in displaying visual content, further solidifying its position at the forefront of media innovation.

About Asharq News:

Asharq News, launched on 11.11.2020, is a 24/7, multiplatform Arabic news service.

The Asharq News experience is delivered through a dedicated television channel, as well as multiple digital platforms.

An exclusive content agreement with Bloomberg Media, the business and financial information news leader, powers a key component,“Asharq Business with Bloomberg”, drawing on Bloomberg's comprehensive coverage from more than 2,700 journalists and analysts globally.

“Asharq Business with Bloomberg” aims to become the premier Arabic-language business news provider, using multiple platforms to reach business leaders, as well as a younger generation that understands the importance of global economic, financial and corporate information. With this collaboration, Asharq Business teams (broadcast and digital) have access to Bloomberg's extensive financial and economic content, analysis and market data, curating translated stories from Bloomberg to our platforms.

'Connecting the Dots' is Asharq News slogan that drives its journalistic work and sets its ultimate goal. The dots at Asharq News connect the news to its context, geographical setting, historical dimension, political depth, economic impact and social reality. Asharq News targets decision makers, businesspeople, entrepreneurs, and political and technology leaders through its economic content, as it addresses all aspects of political developments from an economic perspective.

Asharq News is headquartered in Riyadh, with central offices in the Dubai International Financial Centre, UAE, and Washington D.C.

Asharq News is owned by the Saudi Research and Media Group (SRMG).