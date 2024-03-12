Pashinyan, Stuck In Dilemma Between Russia And West

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
It is an undeniable fact that Armenia has been a tool of Western
patrons in the South Caucasus for many years. And it is no
coincidence that the Armenian authorities constantly make sudden
and illogical decisions, and state officials try to come up with
baseless speeches.
Nowadays, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan makes many attempts to
distance itself from Russia and has opted out of disintegrating his
government from the pro-Russian alliance. Realising that he had
provoked anger with his harsh speeches and moves, the Armenian PM
used a different strategy by sweetening his tongue. He subtly asks
the Russian troops in Armenia to leave the country more gently.
At his press conference, he thanked the Russian soldiers and
said that the Armenian army already has enough experience and that
there is no longer a need for Russia's military base in the
country.
We should not forget that since September 1992, Armenia has
entrusted the protection of 345 km of its borders with Turkiye and
45 km with Iran to the border management of the Russian Federal
Security Service.
Besides, the 102nd Russian military base established in Armenia
in 1995 is of great importance in the relations between the two
countries. In 2010, the term of the base's location on the
territory of Armenia was extended until 2044. To this day, that
base is considered an important element, enabling Armenia's
territory to be under Moscow's control.
Currently, Russia also uses border detachments located in
Gyumri, Armavir, Artashat, and Megri for these purposes. At the
same time, the departure point of the "Zvartnots" international
airport and the "Agarak" departure point on the highway on the
border with Iran are also under Russian control. In total, about
5,000 Russian soldiers protect Armenia's borders.
It seems that Nikol Pashinyan has decided to break this
long-term contract immediately and is using every opportunity to
get what he wants.
Armenia's desire to leave the CSTO also indicates that he wants to
cut ties with Russia and become a part of the West.
However, we should not forget that Armenia tried to create a
so-called state for itself on the Azerbaijani lands by relying on,
especially, Russia.
It is interesting that the Pashinyan's government, which thinks
that it no longer needs Russia and its army has enough experience,
was unable to withstand the blow of the Azerbaijani Army back in
2020 and quit the territories once under its occupation.
It is clear that Armenia is carrying out the task of its patrons
in the West when it comes to its decision to dismember itself with
the CSTO. However, Pashinyan's acts are considered ridiculous and
illogical given the real situation among other CSTO members.
The CSTO Secretary General - Tasmagambetov Imangali
Nurgalievich, urges Armenian authorities to show political sobriety
on this issue. In an interview with TASS, he emphasised that the
logical thing for Armenia at the moment is to remain within the
CSTO. However, Armenia, immersed in the sweet promises of the West,
seems to be quite unchanged in its decision. This makes it a
dangerous side, even in the South Caucasus. Especially in the
matter of peace negotiations with Azerbaijan, Yerevan is starting
to lose its credibility completely.
It's no secret that since 2020, Pashinyan's government has been
deliberately slowing down the peace process. Realising that Armenia
is not strong enough to face Azerbaijan on the battlefield,
Pashinyan's government resorts to provocations every time by faking
an excuse.
For example, the news that has been circulating in the Armenian
media for the past few days is especially related to the Armenians
who left Garabagh in 2023 on their own volition. In fact, Armenia
tried to repeat its policy of ethnic cleansing against Azerbaijanis
in Garabagh in the 1990s in the name of Azerbaijan. However, on
September 19, 23-hour anti-terrorist measures were carried out at
such a professional level, so Armenia's aspirations were completely
wasted. Even the UN organisations, which Armenia often turns to for
unnecessary reasons, stated in their official reports that no
civilians were harmed in Garabagh.
At the same time, Armenia's claims did not end - the voluntary
departure of Armenians who did not want to stay in Karabakh because
of their crimes became a separate excuse for Armenia. However, most
of those who appeared in Karabakh knew that after the war, they
would be prosecuted by Azerbaijan for illegal armed support to
separatist groups - of course, this does not apply to everyone.
Armenia put forward the claim of ethnic cleansing by giving it a
new name before some pro-Armenian international organisations.
Let's recall that until September 19, the Azerbaijani government
had repeatedly stated that Armenians who were born and lived in
Garabagh could live in this region by obtaining Azerbaijani
citizenship.
The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan officially
guaranteed that Armenians who have received citizenship will not be
distinguished from ethnic groups living in Lankaran, Baku, Ganja,
Gusar, and other regions of Azerbaijan, and their rights will be
protected.
However, apparently, Armenia did not agree with this. While
Azerbaijan was sending food to the Armenians in Garabagh, a group
of separatists in Asgaran chanted, "we will not eat the Turk's
bread" and rebelled.
The 100,000 Armenians mentioned by Nikol Pashinyan were even
less than some 20,000 as counted at the state border control in
Lachin, and in a few days they left the territories of Azerbaijan
and went to Yerevan. It is good that not a single civilian was
harmed in Garabagh during the anti-terror measures. Otherwise,
Yerevan would have blamed Azerbaijan for the fact that 80% of
Armenians have been eliminated and would have shed tears in front
of the International Court of Justice, saying, "Where are our
eighty thousand Armenians?"
It should be noted that, unlike them, Azerbaijan promised and
kept its promise that no Armenian would be harmed. However, Armenia
should always remember that 32 years ago, they gave Azerbaijanis a
corridor to leave Garabagh and killed them in the forest. This is
our difference with them.
