Tinygemsbreaks Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ: CPTN) Schedules Q4 And FY 2023 Earnings Release, Conference Call

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Cepton (NASDAQ: CPTN) , a Silicon Valley innovator and leader in high performance lidar solutions, today announced that it will provide a business update and release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 following the close of the market on Thursday, March 28, 2024. On that same day at 2:30 p.m. PT (5:30 p.m. ET), Cepton will hold a conference call and webcast. Interested parties should dial 1-877-423-9813 (toll-free) or 1-201-689-8573 (international) to join the live call and visit



to access the webcast. A telephonic replay will be available approximately three hours after the call as detailed in the announcement.

To view the full press release, visit



About Cepton Inc.

Cepton is a Silicon Valley innovator of lidar-based solutions for

automotive

(“ADAS/AV”),

smart cities ,

smart spaces

and smart industrial applications. With its

patented lidar technology , Cepton aims to take lidar mainstream and achieve a balanced approach to performance, cost and reliability, while enabling scalable and intelligent 3D perception solutions across industries. Founded in 2016 and led by industry veterans with decades of collective experience across a wide range of advanced lidar and imaging technologies, Cepton is focused on the mass market commercialization of high-performance, high-quality lidar solutions. Cepton is headquartered in San Jose, California, and has a center of excellence facility in Troy, Michigan, to provide local support to automotive customers in the Metro Detroit area. Cepton also has a presence in Germany to serve European customers. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to CPTN are available in the company's newsroom at



