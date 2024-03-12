Russia blocks British fleet from essential fishing territory

(MENAFN) In a significant geopolitical move, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law terminating the long-standing 'Fisheries Agreement' that allowed British vessels to operate in Russia's resource-rich Arctic fishing grounds. The agreement, originally signed in 1956 by the USSR, the United Kingdom, and Northern Ireland, granted British ships access to the Barents Sea, a crucial region known for its abundant cod and haddock.



Published on Russia's official legal information website on Monday, the new legislation marks the end of a 68-year arrangement that automatically renewed every five years. The termination of this agreement has immediate implications for the United Kingdom's fishing fleet, which sourced over 560,000 tons of fish from the Barents Sea in the previous year alone, according to United Kingdom Fisheries data.



The Barents Sea has been recognized as one of the world's most vital fishing grounds, making the cessation of this agreement a significant development. The move is seen as a strategic decision by Russia to retain control over its fish stocks in the waters along the coast of the Kola Peninsula and east of Cape Kanin Nos.



Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin commented on the legislation, emphasizing Russia's desire to safeguard its resources. He stated that the agreement had allowed the United Kingdom to benefit from Russian fish for decades, and with its termination, Russia aims to assert control over its valuable fish stocks.



The decision to end the Fisheries Agreement comes after a draft measure was introduced by Russia's Foreign Affairs and Agriculture ministries in January, highlighting the unilateral nature of the initial agreement. The document argued that the deal disproportionately favored the British side, providing benefits without granting reciprocal rights to Soviet and later Russian fishermen.



This development adds a new layer of complexity to the geopolitical dynamics in the Arctic region and underscores the growing importance of resource control in international relations. The termination of this agreement has immediate implications for the United Kingdom's fishing industry and may contribute to shifting dynamics in the global fishing landscape.

