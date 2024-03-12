Lager Market Size, Share, Demand, Industry Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled “Lager Market Report by Product (Standard, Premium), Distribution Channel (On-Trade, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialist Retailers, Convenience Stores, and Others), and Region 2024-2032”. The global lager market size reached US$ 349.7 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 432.2 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.3% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Lager Industry:

Changing Consumer Preferences:

The global lager market is witnessing significant growth, driven by shifting consumer preferences towards premium and craft lager varieties. These preferences are influenced by a growing demand for high-quality, flavorful options that offer a unique drinking experience. This shift is expanding the market size and enhancing market share for craft and premium lagers, reflecting broader market trends towards artisanal and bespoke products. Market analysis indicates that consumers are increasingly willing to pay more for products that promise superior taste and exclusivity, contributing to the market's growth. The market outlook remains positive, as these preferences are evolving, further diversifying the lager offerings and appealing to a broader audience.

Expansion of Distribution Channels:

The accessibility of lager has been greatly enhanced by the expansion of distribution channels, including online sales platforms and delivery services. This development is crucial for market growth, as it makes it easier for consumers to explore and purchase a wide range of lager brands from both local and international brewers. Additionally, the increase in online sales is a key market trend, driven by the convenience it offers and the growing consumer reliance on e-commerce for daily purchases. Market analysis shows that these expanded distribution channels are significantly increasing market size by broadening the customer base and enabling brewers to capture greater market share, with a positive market outlook as digital commerce continues to evolve.

Increasing Health and Wellness Trends:

The lager market is also being influenced by the health and wellness trend, with an increasing number of consumers seeking lower-alcohol, low-calorie, and non-alcoholic lager options. This trend is reshaping market dynamics, as breweries adapt their product portfolios to include healthier alternatives that meet these consumer demands. Moreover, the introduction of these options is expanding the market size by attracting health-conscious consumers and also contributing to market growth by diversifying the product offerings. Market analysis suggests that this trend is gaining momentum, driving innovation in the lager segment and positively impacting market share and outlook for brewers who prioritize these health-oriented offerings.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Lager Industry:



Anheuser-Busch Companies LLC

Asahi Breweries Ltd.

Carlsberg Breweries A/S

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited

Diageo Plc

Heineken N.V.

Kirin Brewery Company Limited

Molson Coors Beverage Company

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited United Breweries Holdings Limited.

Lager Market Report Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:



Standard Premium

The premium segment represents the largest segment due to consumers' growing preference for high-quality, artisanal beers that offer unique flavors and brewing techniques, leading to higher willingness to pay for premium experiences.

Breakup by Distribution Channel:



On-Trade

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialist Retailers

Convenience Stores Others

On-trade represents the largest segment as consumers increasingly seek the social and immersive drinking experiences offered by bars, pubs, and restaurants, where they can explore a wide range of lager varieties in a convivial setting.

Regional Insights:



North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Europe is the largest market, attributed to its rich brewing heritage, strong beer culture, and the presence of numerous well-established breweries, making it a pivotal region for both production and consumption of lager.

Global Lager Market Trends:

The global lager market is being propelled by the rise in consumer interest in global and exotic flavors, driving breweries to innovate and introduce diverse lager varieties. This trend toward cultural exploration through beverages is expanding the market's reach and encouraging experimentation with ingredients, brewing techniques, and flavor profiles.

Additionally, sustainability and ethical production practices are becoming increasingly important to consumers, influencing purchasing decisions. Breweries that emphasize eco-friendly packaging, water conservation, and responsible sourcing are gaining market traction. These market trends, coupled with the ongoing digitalization of sales and marketing strategies, are key drivers behind the market's expansion and evolution.

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

