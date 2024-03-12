Azerbaijani And Kazakh Presidents View Central District Hospital Project In Fuzuli

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and
President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev have
familiarized themselves with the project for the construction of
the Central District Hospital in Fuzuli, Azernews reports.
MENAFN12032024000195011045ID1107966024
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.