Azerbaijani And Kazakh Presidents View Central District Hospital Project In Fuzuli

( MENAFN - AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev have familiarized themselves with the project for the construction of the Central District Hospital in Fuzuli, Azernews reports.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.