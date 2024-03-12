Iran, Russia, China initiate joint naval drill

(MENAFN) In a significant display of military collaboration, Russia, China, and Iran have commenced a joint naval exercise in the Arabian Sea, headquartered at the Port of Chah Bahar in the Gulf of Oman.



The Maritime Security Belt wargames, scheduled to unfold from March 12 to 15, bring together naval vessels and aircraft from the three nations. Notably, envoys from Azerbaijan, India, Kazakhstan, Oman, Pakistan, and South Africa are present as observers, underscoring the international attention these maneuvers have garnered.



The Russian Defense Ministry emphasized the practical aspect of the exercise, slated to occur in the waters of the Arabian Sea, specifically the Gulf of Oman. The primary objective, as outlined by the ministry, is to ensure the safety of maritime economic activities, signifying a shared commitment to fostering stability and security in the strategically vital region.



Russia's naval contribution comprises the Slava-class guided missile cruiser Varyag and the Udaloy-class frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov, both hailing from the Pacific Fleet. Meanwhile, China has dispatched the People’s Liberation Army Navy's guided-missile destroyer Urumqi, guided-missile frigate Linyi, and the supply ship Dongpinghu. The Iranian Navy is actively participating with multiple helicopters and a dozen vessels of varying sizes.



The inception of the Maritime Security Belt dates back to 2019, marking a collaborative effort between Moscow, Beijing, and Tehran. While China missed the 2021 drills, this year's joint exercise serves as a reinvigorated demonstration of unity, echoing the nations' commitment to maritime security. The exercises are particularly significant given the absence of Chinese participation in 2021, underscoring the evolving dynamics of this strategic alliance.



During the 2023 maneuvers, the participating navies engaged in a spectrum of activities, including sailing in formation, conducting both daytime and nighttime artillery tests, and simulating complex scenarios such as freeing hostages from a pirated vessel and aiding a distressed ship. The multifaceted nature of these exercises highlights the depth of coordination among the three nations and their dedication to enhancing their collective maritime capabilities.



As the world watches, the joint naval exercises in the Arabian Sea unfold as a testament to the evolving geopolitical landscape, where strategic partnerships are forged and strengthened in pursuit of shared security objectives. The Maritime Security Belt not only symbolizes a robust collaboration among Russia, China, and Iran but also underscores the broader implications for regional stability and global maritime security.

