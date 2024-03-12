Sec. Blinken Meets Jamaican PM, Discuss Haiti Emergency Alert

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, March 12 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness in Kingston, Jamaica, to discuss the latest critical situation in Haiti.

Secretary Blinken thanked Prime Minister Holness for hosting the CARICOM High-Level Meeting on Haiti, and for Jamaica's partnership in facilitating an expedited Multinational Security Support mission deployment to Haiti, said the State Department in a press release on Monday.

He reiterated the United States' support for a proposal developed in partnership with CARICOM and Haitian stakeholders to expedite a political transition through a creation of a broad based, independent presidential college.

The two officials confirmed the necessity of the stability and security in the Caribbean region as a shared priority of the United States and Jamaica.

Haiti's government declared a state of emergency after thousands of inmates escaped from its largest prison. (end)

