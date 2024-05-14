Irish President Affirms His Country's Firm And Supportive Position For The Palestinian People

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Dublin / PNN /

Irish President Michael Higgins received today the Secretary of the Fatah Central Committee and the President of the Palestinian Football Association, Lieutenant General Jibril Rajoub.

During a meeting in the Irish capital, Dublin, the Irish President affirmed his country's position in support of the rights of the Palestinian people guaranteed by international laws and its support for the two-state solution, stressing the need for continued cooperation and coordination between the two sides at all levels.

The Secretary of the Fatah Central Committee expressed the appreciation of the Palestinian leadership, headed by President Mahmoud Abbas, for Ireland's position and its efforts to mobilize a European and international position for an immediate ceasefire and the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.

Rajoub further highlighted the most prominent political developments regarding the Palestinian cause, in light of the continuation of the genocidal war waged by the Israeli war machine against the Palestinian people.

