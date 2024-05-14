India To Become Yamaha's Global Premium Two-Wheeler Export Hub By 2030

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, May 14 (KNN) Yamaha Motor Co. (YMC) is ramping up efforts to transform its Indian operations into a major export hub by 2030, shipping premium motorcycles and scooters to advanced markets like Europe, the United States, and even Japan.

According to Eishin Chihana, Chairman of the Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies, the initiative has already commenced with the export of the Ray ZR scooter to several European nations, including France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, and Türkiye, earlier this year, reported ET.

This marks a significant step forward for the Indian arm, as previous exports were primarily focused on emerging markets in Africa, South America, and parts of ASEAN.

Chihana emphasised the company's commitment to enhancing quality standards to meet the stringent requirements of these new markets.“We still have many points to improve and some gaps need to be filled when it comes to shipments to countries like Japan and Europe which ask for high levels of precision,” he stated.

YMC's strategy involves leveraging India as a manufacturing base for smaller-capacity motorcycle engines, typically exceeding 155cc, aimed at the premium segment. Larger displacement models above 900cc will continue to be produced in Japan. "Our focus is now solely on premium," Chihana affirmed, ruling out the possibility of re-entering the 100cc motorcycle segment.

While Indonesia currently serves as YMC's largest export hub, catering to over 100 countries, Chihana believes India holds greater potential for meeting the demands of advanced markets.

Indonesia's eight-year head start in exports and lower tariffs within the ASEAN free trade area provide it with an advantage, but India's capabilities position it as a strategic manufacturing base for YMC's global ambitions.

As the company expands its export model lineup for Europe and Japan from India, encompassing both scooters and motorcycles, stringent quality control measures will remain a top priority to ensure compliance with the exacting standards of these advanced markets.

(KNN Bureau)