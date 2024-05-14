South Asian Foundation (SAF) Scholarship For Students And Mid Level Journalists In Sri Lanka And Maldives

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Colombo, May 14: The Postgraduate Diploma course in Integrated Multimedia Journalism offered by the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, India, starts from July 1, 2024. The Asian College of Journalism is looking for suitable candidates from Sri Lanka and Maldives to avail themselves of the SAF scholarship for its journalism programme beginning in July this year.

Those interested are requested to send their CV with a covering letter, recent photograph, passport details, educational qualifications, work experience, if any, and contact information via email to [email protected]

