BJP Chief Nadda Pays Homage To Sushil Modi, Attends Last Rites

Patna, May 14 (IANS) BJP President J.P. Nadda reached Patna on Tuesday to pay homage to senior party leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi.

The mortal remains of Sushil Kumar Modi were kept at the BJP office in Patna, located at Veer Chand Patel Path, for people to pay their last respects.

The BJP chief, after reaching Patna, straight away went to the party office and paid homage. He also participated in the last rites.

Sushil Modi, 72, had been suffering from cancer for the last few months, but only revealed his illness in April. He was admitted to AIIMS, New Delhi where he passed away on Monday night.

Besides, Nadda, a large number of BJP leaders including two Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha, former Union Ministers Ravishankar Prasad, and Rajiv Pratap Rudy, and other leaders paid homage to Sushil Modi.