UNRWA Says 450,000 Palestinians Have Been Forcibly Displaced From Rafah Since 6 May

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) GAZA / PNN /

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said on Tuesday that 450,000 Palestinian civilians have been forcibly displaced from the city of Rafah since 6 May due to the ongoing Israeli military operation.

"Empty streets in #Rafah as families continue to flee in search of safety," said the Agency in a post on X.

"UNRWA estimates that nearly 450,000 people have been forcibly displaced from Rafah since 6 May," it added.

"People face constant exhaustion, hunger and fear. Nowhere is safe. An immediate ceasefire is the only hope."