Embassy Of India In Cairo Announces Tagore-Mahfouz Caricature Competition

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

The Maulana Azad Centre for Indian Culture, Embassy of India in Cairo, invites you to participate in an exciting event that celebrates the literary achievements of Rabindranath Tagore and Naguib Mahfouz.

The 'Tagore-Mahfouz Caricature' competition, organized in collaboration with the Fayoum Caricature Museum and the Egypt Cartoon Blog, challenges you to create joint caricatures of the renowned novelists and Nobel laureates, Rabindranath Tagore and Naguib Mahfouz. This unique initiative aims to showcase your artistic talent and creativity inspired by the works and contributions of these two literary giants.

A jury of distinguished individuals will select the top three winners, who will be honored by the Maulana Azad Centre for Indian Culture for their exceptional artistic skills and their ability to capture the essence of Tagore and Mahfouz through their caricatures.

The selected caricatures will also be featured in two exhibitions, one on the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore (7 May 2024) and another on the birth anniversary of Naguib Mahfouz (11 December 2024). These exhibitions will serve as a platform to showcase your unique interpretations and artistic expressions, while paying tribute to the literary legacies of Tagore and Mahfouz.

The 'Tagore-Mahfouz Caricature' competition is an opportunity for artists and enthusiasts from both India and Egypt to come together and showcase their talent, while honoring the timeless contributions of Tagore and Mahfouz to the world of literature. It is also a way to foster cultural exchange and artistic collaboration between the two countries.

Don't miss this chance to participate in this exciting event. For more details, please visit the website of the Maulana Azad Centre for Indian Culture or contact them at [email protected] .