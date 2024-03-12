Mumbai Vs Vidarbha, Ranji Trophy Final: Sachin Tendulkar's Presence At Wankhede Stadium Excites Fans (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Ranji Trophy 2023-24 final between Mumbai and Vidarbha witnessed the presence of cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Dilip Vengsarkar, along with Kolkata Knight Riders head coach Chandrakant Pandit at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday morning. Tendulkar, seen enjoying a cup of tea, joined the stands to witness the premier domestic tournament final action, following the footsteps of Sunil Gavaskar, who cheered for Mumbai the previous evening.

Sachin Tendulkar's appearance at Wankhede comes after he shared a social media post celebrating the 50th anniversary of the iconic stadium hosting the final. Meanwhile, Mumbai is poised to end their seven-year-long wait for a Ranji Trophy title, having taken a significant 119-run first-innings lead. Despite a modest first innings score of 224, Mumbai's bowlers, led by Dhawal Kulkarni and Shams Mulani, dominated Vidarbha, dismissing them for just 105.

In the first innings, it was Shardul Thakur who played a crucial role, rescuing Mumbai with a counter-attack that included 3 sixes and 8 boundaries, posting a respectable 75 off 69 balls. In the second innings, despite losing early wickets, Mumbai found stability through captain Ajinkya Rahane and young Musheer Khan, who contributed to a 130-run partnership. Shreyas Iyer displayed fluency and was on track for a quickfire fifty in the first session on Tuesday.

