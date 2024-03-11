Guerrillas Find Location Of Enemy Military Unit In Luhansk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Guerrillas recorded the location of the occupiers' personnel in the temporarily occupied Luhansk.

The Military Movement of Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars ATASH reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"Our agents managed to find out that the personnel of the so-called "LPR people's militia" and the Russian armed forces are stationed in the hotel "Tourist" at 12a Oborona Street in Luhansk. This is yet another confirmation that the Russian army is deploying occupants in residential buildings to accuse the Ukrainian Defense Forces of destroying civilian infrastructure," the statement said.

It is noted that the coordinates of the location have been transferred to the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

As reported, guerrillas recorded the movement of a radar system in Dzhankoy.