PM Modi Inaugurates Haryana Section Of Dwarka Expressway In Gurugram; How Will It Benefit Commuters?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (March 11) inaugurated the Haryana segment of the expansive Dwarka Expressway. The inauguration ceremony was attended by Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. It also marked a milestone in the ongoing efforts to improve traffic flow and alleviate congestion on the critical NH-48 stretch between Delhi and Gurugram.

The newly inaugurated 19 km stretch of the Dwarka Expressway in Haryana holds the promise of transforming the commute experience for residents of Delhi and Gurugram. The construction, estimated at around Rs 4,100 crore, encompasses two distinct packages: a 10.2 km stretch from Delhi-Haryana Border to Basai Rail-over-Bridge (ROB), followed by an 8.7 km span from Basai ROB to Kherki Daula.

How will it benefit the commuters?

It should be noted that the expressway is a 14-lane, entirely access-controlled and grade-separated corridor-a first-of-its-kind project in India. Comprising four multi-level interchanges with tunnels, underpasses, ground-level road sections, and elevated flyovers, the Dwarka Expressway aims to streamline traffic and reduce congestion.

One standout feature is the inclusion of an 8-lane elevated structure, coupled with India's first 4 km long 8-lane tunnel near IGI airport. Described as a 'shallow tunnel' for its less intrusive construction method, this innovation is poised to contribute to traffic efficiency.

The starting point of the expressway includes an interchange with two underpasses beneath NH 48, catering to over 3 lakh vehicles daily, with the objective of mitigating traffic congestion and reducing vehicular pollution in the Delhi NCR region.

The Dwarka Expressway is strategically designed to provide direct connectivity to the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi and the Gurugram Bypass, significantly enhancing transportation efficiency in the region.