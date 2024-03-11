Al Somah Strikes Late As Al Arabi Hold Al Sadd Al Wakrah Win

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: A stunning last-gasp goal by Omar Al Somah helped Al Arabi secure a dramatic 2-2 draw against leaders Al Sadd in their Week 17 clash of the Expo Stars League, yesterday.

Al Sadd got off to a dominant start, with charismatic striker Akram Afif scoring two quick goals in the 18th and 20th minutes. However, Al Arabi showed resilience, with Rafinha narrowing the gap in the 38th minute.

Al Arabi faced a setback early in the game when their goalkeeper Jassem Al Hail was replaced due to injury, and replaced with Amir Hassan who was tested by Al Sadd's aggressive play.

Al Sadd's goalkeeper Saad Al Dosari played a major role in trying to keep Al Arabi at bay, making several crucial saves, including a penalty kick from Syrian international Al Somah in the 89th minute.

However, Al Somah finally succeeded when he stuck in the ninth minute of stoppage time, skillfully netting a header from close range to beat Al Dosari as Al Arabi secured a valuable point against the table toppers.

The point earned took Al Sadd's tally to 37 points, while Al Arabi took their total to 22 points as they remain in the fifth position.

Elsewhere, at Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah inflicted further misery on the reigning champions Al Duhail with a 2-1 comeback win.

After trailing from a 25th-minute goal by Al Duhail's Kenyan star Michael Olunga, Al Wakrah fought back to overturn the deficit.

Khaled Ali sparked the fightback with an equalizer in the 62nd minute, while Algerian forward Mohamed Benyettou's late winner in the third minute of stoppage time secured full points for Al Wakrah.

Al Wakrah's points tally to 31 as they occupy the fourth spot in the League standings.

Meanwhile, Al Duhail, who suffered their seventh loss of the season, remain at 19 points in sixth position.