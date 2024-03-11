Centrepoint Introduces Special Ramadan Collections

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In the spirit of blessings and celebration, Centrepoint has introduced its special Ramadan collections, with an enchanting campaign,“Ramadan: Between Two Moons”.

The campaign aims to inspire a sense of empowerment between customers and the iconic symbol of the holy month. The recent collection effortlessly combines elegance, style, and tradition from its iconic brands –Babyshop, Splash, Lifestyle, and Shoemart.

Senior officials of Landmark Group Qatar, Shumalan Naicker (fifth left), Territory Head; Raj Gopal (fifth right), Senior Marketing Manager; with other officials and guests during an exclusive preview of Ramadan Collection 2024 by Centre Point at the ABSEQ Hotel in Doha. Pics: Salim Matramkot/The Peninsula

As your go-to fashion, beauty & home shopping destination this Ramadan, Centrepoint promises a curated experience cherished by everyone.

For the little ones, Babyshop, the premier destination for stylish kids and savvy parents, presents an enchanting Ramadan Collection. From self-embroidered jackets to trendy dresses, the assortment ensures a premium look for special occasions. Catering to all, including young gentlemen and little fashionistas, Babyshop's collection is complemented by accessories that complete the look.

Splash introduces a modest collection blending traditional style with contemporary detailing. Crafted from sustainable materials, the collection features bold jewel tones, soft pastels, opulent whites, and earthy textures. Women can choose from breezy dresses, luxe maxis, kaftans, and co-ords, while the men's collection combines modern tailoring with traditional elements. Key pieces from the 'Occasions' collection add a touch of grandeur.

Step into Ramadan with grace at Lifestyle, your one-stop shop for all things festive. Explore exclusive beauty collections, and new launches in cosmetics, skincare, bath and body. Enhance your style with a diverse range of fashion collections, including stunning jewellery and festive bags. Lifestyle also offers home and fragrance collections perfect for Iftar, along with a wide range of thoughtful gifts for this special season.

Discover chic and contemporary footwear perfect for Iftar, Suhoor, and Eid festivities at Shoemart. For women, glittery footwear and handbag options add sparkle to every occasion. The men's collection embodies comfort, style, and tradition, featuring Arabic-inspired designs, casual footwear, and slip-ons. The children's collection celebrates metallics, pastels, and neutrals, offering stylish options for every little one.

Centrepoint's Ramadan collection brings together elegance and comfort, ensuring you are ready for every occasion. Explore the luxurious offerings at Centrepoint stores across Qatar, KSA, UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman, and online at Stay updated on the latest launches via social media channels.