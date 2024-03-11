(MENAFN) Entering its third year, the conflict between Moscow and Kiev has taken a new turn with Russian forces reporting fresh gains against Ukrainian counterparts. Last week, Ukraine's Defense Ministry declared the full liberation of Lastochkino, Severnoye, and Petrovskoye, small villages situated to the west and northwest of the town of Avdeevka. The northern suburb of Donetsk, liberated in mid-February, was a significant stronghold for Ukrainian forces and a crucial staging area for missile and artillery attacks on the Russian city.



The past week witnessed sustained and active hostilities along multiple fronts, with the most intense combat concentrated to the west and northwest of Donetsk. Russian Defense Ministry estimates indicate significant losses for Ukrainian forces, including nearly 7,300 soldiers and various military hardware during this period.



Kiev responded to the escalating conflict by deploying long-held reserves to the battlefield, notably the scarce United States-supplied M1 Abrams tanks. Concurrently, Moscow appears to have intensified long-range strikes targeting Ukrainian rear military infrastructure, focusing on ammunition stockpiles and temporary assembly points.



A notable aspect of the recent developments is Russia's continued westward push in the Donbass region. Despite Ukrainian claims of a strategic withdrawal and the establishment of a "stable defensive line" between the villages of Orlovka, Tonenkoye, and Berdychi after the fall of Avdeevka, conflicting reports from Western media suggest that Kiev may have faced challenges in fortifying this line. Allegedly, only "basic trenches" were hastily constructed in the area, leaving the effectiveness of Ukraine's defensive measures in question.



The evolving dynamics in the conflict raise concerns about the geopolitical landscape in the region and the potential for further escalation. As both sides intensify their military strategies, the impact on civilian populations, regional stability, and diplomatic efforts becomes increasingly critical. The international community closely watches the unfolding events in Ukraine, grappling with the complex challenges posed by the protracted conflict and the broader implications for European security.







