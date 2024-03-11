Art-piece estimated at EUR1.2 million in Italy gets stolen

(MENAFN) In a brazen theft near Lake Garda, Italy, almost 20 statues and 30 pieces of jewelry, collectively valued at EUR1.2 million (USD1.3 million), were stolen from an exhibition at the Vittoriale degli Italiani estate. The estate, which hosted the display, disclosed the shocking incident to the media, revealing that the stolen artworks were creations of Umberto Mastroianni, one of Italy's foremost sculptors of the 20th century. Mastroianni, renowned for his monumental works, crafted the stolen pieces between the 1950s and his death in 1998.



The audacious heist transpired just two days before the scheduled closing of the exhibition titled "Like a warm, flowing gold," which had opened in late December. The stolen works, including the notable "Uomo/Donna" (Man/Woman), were all cast in pure gold. While one of the pieces was later discovered within the exhibition complex's grounds, the whereabouts of the remaining 48 artworks remain unknown, leaving authorities and art enthusiasts in suspense.



Giordano Bruno Guerri, the head of the Vittoriale degli Italiani estate, expressed the extensive security measures in place at the exhibition and noted, "We were evidently hit by a highly specialized gang." Investigations into the heist are ongoing, and the estate is cooperating with law enforcement to recover the stolen masterpieces.



Lorenzo Zichichi, president of the Centre for Studies of the Works of Umberto Mastroianni, lamented the potential loss of the entire collection, emphasizing the significance of these "wearable sculptures" as a testament to the master's gold production. Zichichi urged a thorough investigation to prevent the "inestimable loss" of these exceptional artifacts, which are not only valuable in monetary terms but also hold immense cultural and historical importance.



As authorities work to unravel the circumstances surrounding this high-profile art theft, the incident raises questions about the vulnerability of valuable artworks in public exhibitions and the need for enhanced security measures to protect cultural treasures. The international art community watches closely, hoping for a successful recovery of Mastroianni's masterpieces and the apprehension of those responsible for this audacious crime.



