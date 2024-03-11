Pro-Palestinian demonstrators destroy historic art-piece in UK

(MENAFN) In a disturbing act of vandalism, a pro-Palestine group has targeted a historic painting of Lord Arthur James Balfour, the British foreign secretary, whose 1917 declaration played a pivotal role in justifying support for the establishment of the state of Israel. The incident, captured in a video released by Palestinian Action on Friday, depicts an activist defacing and slashing a 1914 portrait of Balfour by Hungarian-born artist Philip Alexius de Laszlo. The artwork was located in Trinity College, Cambridge.



The group, Palestinian Action, claimed that the Balfour Declaration, which promised to create "a national home for the Jewish people in Palestine," marked the commencement of what they referred to as 'ethnic cleansing in Palestine.' The video shows an activist using a sharp object to repeatedly cut the painting, with the organization arguing that the declaration led to the dispossession of the Palestinian homeland.



According to the statement published on the group's official website, Lord Balfour gave away a land that "wasn't his to give away," emphasizing the contentious nature of the historical declaration. The incident is part of an ongoing debate surrounding the Balfour Declaration and its implications for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.



Recent months have seen heightened tensions in the United Kingdom, marked by frequent pro-Palestine and pro-Israel protests. The backdrop includes events such as the Hamas attack on southern Israel in October of the previous year, resulting in a series of hostilities and casualties. The situation has sparked demonstrations, with students at the University of Leeds occupying a campus building this week, protesting the university's ties with Israel and demanding the dismissal of a university rabbi who served in the Israeli army after October 7.



This incident adds to the growing wave of activism surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with tens of thousands participating in a pro-Palestinian march in central London last month, calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. The defacement of the Balfour portrait reflects the deeply rooted emotions and divergent perspectives surrounding historical events that continue to shape the discourse on the Israeli-Palestinian issue.







