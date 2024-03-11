Basharat Bukhari All Set To Join Azad's DPAP

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Former two-time legislator Syed Basharat Bukhari is expected to formally join Ghulam Nabi Azad's Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) next week.
Talks between Bukhari and Azad have been ongoing for the past several months, with several politicians expressing interest in joining the party, news agency KDC reported.
“Basharat Bukhari and other politicians have engaged in discussions with us over the past several months. The delay was due to Bukhari's aspiration to contest the north Kashmir parliamentary seat. Once he officially joins the party, which is likely to happen next week, we will determine his future political role within the DPAP,” stated a source close to Azad.
Having previously severed ties with the PDP, NC, and PC, Bukhari has experienced a decline in public support within the Wagoora-Kreeri constituency. Nevertheless, he remains optimistic about his political revival upon joining the DPAP.
"Basharat shares a friendly relationship with Azad, ensuring strong support from the party leadership. He is very close to the Azad and his family," emphasized a DPAP source."If Azad supports his candidacy for the north Kashmir parliamentary seat, there is no reason for us to oppose it," the source added.
Basharat Bukhari admitted he had met Azad recently in Delhi.“I had a meeting with Azad sahab in Delhi. We discussed many things about J&K. Let's see what happens next,” he said.
